FDA approves Novo Nordisk’s Tretten to treat rare genetic clotting disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday (December 23) approved Tretten, coagulation factor XIII A-subunit (recombinant), from Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).
This is the first recombinant product for use in the routine prevention of bleeding in adults and children who have a rare clotting disorder, known as congenital Factor XIII A-subunit deficiency. Tretten received orphan-drug designation for this use by the FDA because it is intended for treatment of a rare disease or condition. Tretten has demonstrated safety and efficacy, offering patients once-monthly dosing with a short infusion time.
$84 million sales by 2018 forecast
The drug is expected to generate sales of $84 million by 2018, according to the average estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. As of 2011 estimates, only 1,054 patients are diagnosed worldwide, and around 115 live in the USA. Of those with congenital FXIII deficiency, approximately 95% of these patients have a deficiency of the A-subunit.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze