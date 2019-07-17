Wednesday 23 April 2025

FDA approves Recarbrio for cUTI and cIAI

Pharmaceutical
17 July 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin and relebactam), an antibacterial drug product to treat adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

The combo was developed by US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), which says it expects to make Recarbrio available in the USA later this year,

“The FDA remains focused on facilitating the development of safe and effective new antibacterial drugs to give patients more options to fight serious infections,” said Dr Ed Cox, director for the Office of Antimicrobial Products in FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “It is important that the use of Recarbrio be reserved for situations when there are limited or no alternative antibacterial drugs for treating a patient’s infection.”

