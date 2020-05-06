An important option in the fight against antimicrobial resistance

Positive Phase III data for Recarbrio (imipenem/cilastatin/relebactam) have been announced by New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

Recarbrio is a three-drug combination therapy containing imipenem-cilastatin, a previously Food and Drug Administration-approved antibiotic, and relebactam, a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor.

The RESTORE-IMI 2 trial is testing the treatment for adults with hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).