Entasis sees DISARM Act as key to addressing AMR

With the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stating that it is a much larger and more severe public health threat than previously thought, the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) spin-out Entasis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ETTX) has called for policy change.
CDC’s 2019 Antibiotic Resistance Threats Report is an update on its 2013 study on an epidemic that causes 2.9 million infections and 35,900 deaths in the USA each year, according to a new national estimate. Clostridioides difficile, which is related to antibiotic use and AMR, accounts for another 223,000 cases and 12,800 deaths.
