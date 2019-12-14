Two novel meds backed for approval, plus three 'copy' products, by CHMP

At its December 9-12 meetings, the European Medicines Agency’ Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended just two novel medicines, but also a biosimilar and two generics, as well as several label extensions.

These will now await ratification by the European Commission, which normally takes between two and three months.

The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorization for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Beovu (brolucizumab) for the treatment of neovascular (‘wet’) age-related macular degeneration, a disease that affects the central part of the retina at the back of the eye and causes loss of ‘straight-ahead’ vision.