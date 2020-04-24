Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA grants BTX 1801 QIDP designation

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2020
Australian dermatology specialist Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: BOT) today announced the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for its first antibacterial platform product, BTX 1801, with the news sending the firm’s shares rocketing 61.76% to A$0.055.

BTX 1801 is the first cannabinoid-based program to receive the designation, which represents a strong endorsement of the data we have collected to date. The company’s focus is currently on preventing post-surgical infections, but it hopes to test the capabilities of synthetic cannabinoid for fighting antibiotic resistance more broadly too – a major global issue in healthcare.

Potential to prevent post-surgical infections

