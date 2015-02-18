Former pharma execs set up financing strategy partnership

Three former pharma and health care executives have formed a new partnership to provide strategic support to pharmaceutical companies in identifying and leveraging revenue opportunities.

The new company, next20, will be led by managing partners Eric Sirota, formerly chief operating officer for Optimer; Ian Henry, former head of marketing and communications at Otsuka America (TYO: 4768); and Margie Kuo, who was head of US commercial at Pfizer Integrated Health (NYSE: PFE).

It will provide pharma and health care companies with an opportinity to challenge conventional wisdom and benefit from different perspectives to address issues, explore options and develop commercialization strategies.