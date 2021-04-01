Sunday 24 November 2024

Fortress Biotech partner gets rights to Lilly's Qbrexza

1 April 2021
Fortress Biotech (Nasdaq: FBIO) partner company Journey Medical today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Qbrexza (glycopyrronium) in the USA from Dermira, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close early in the second quarter of this year. Qbrexza generated $24 million in net sales in the USA in 2020.

Qbrexza was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2018, and is the only topical product for treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric populations (ages nine-years and older) and is self-administered by patients, cleared by the FDA. Additionally, Qbrexza is noted as a first-line treatment therapy for primary axillary hyperhidrosis by the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHHS). Hyperhidrosis is a condition of sweating beyond what is physiologically required for normal thermal regulation and affects an estimated 4.8% of the US population, or around 15 million people.

