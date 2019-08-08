German Merck shares follow rising sales and earnings

The share price of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) closed up 2.2% on Thursday after the German company presented its second quarter 2019 financial results.
Net sales for the group were 3.97 billion euros ($4.45 billion), up 6.9% on the figure for the second quarter of 2018, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.14 billion euros, a 23.8% jump and slightly above analysts' estimate of 1.11 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll.
The EBITDA rise came partly because of a 5.2% jump in net sales in healthcare to 1.58 billion euros, with drug development milestone payments from pharma partners Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) making an important contribution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze