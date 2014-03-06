Germany’s Merck benefits from efficiency measures, with 2013 EBITDA up 9.7%

German pharma and chemical major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) this morning announced strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 results and the achievement of its objectives for the year, despite a challenging market environment.

In the fourth quarter of 2013, Merck posted organic sales growth of around 4% compared with the year-earlier quarter. However, this was more than offset by negative foreign exchange effects of around 7%. Consequently, sales in the fourth quarter of 2013 declined to 2.64 billion euros ($3.64 billion), corresponding to a fall of 2.8%. Merck’s shares slipped 0.96% to 123.80 euros in early trading.

Profit in line with expectations