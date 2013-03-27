GlaxoSmithKline cleared for $91M flu vaccine plant in USA; Gets CRL on Q-Plan H5N1

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and The Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) say that the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has approved the establishment of a $91 million influenza-vaccines manufacturing facility in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
The TAMUS influenza vaccines manufacturing center will eventually produce influenza vaccine based on the proprietary EB66 cell-culture line and complement GSK’s existing influenza vaccines operations, based in Quebec, Canada, and Dresden, Germany.
GSK's operations hub in Marietta, Pennsylvania, will package, inspect and distribute influenza vaccine manufactured at the Texas A&M Center. The exclusive license for the use of EB66 cell line was obtained from Vivalis by GSK Biologicals for the field of Influenza and sublicensed use at the Texas A&M Center.
