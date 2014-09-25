GlaxoSmithKline’s $490 million fine to spark pharma strategy shift in emerging markets, says analyst

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) involvement in a large-scale bribery scandal in China came to an expected conclusion last week, with Chinese authorities issuing a sizeable fine of $490 million, says Aparna Krishnan, GlobalData’s analyst covering health care industry dynamics.
The scandal and its repercussions will be felt deep into Big Pharma’s operations in emerging markets, causing a fundamental shift in product marketing approaches involving physicians, she noted.
Ms Krishnan continued: “In the immediate aftermath, the fine is expected to be reflected in GSK’s third quarter financial results as a one-time cost component draining its net income. Associated costs to improve marketing and sales standards in countries such as India, China and Brazil will also add to the company’s selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze