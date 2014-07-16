Global epileptic anticonvulsants market - 2014-2020

North America dominates the global epileptic anticonvulsants market and is followed by Europe, according to a new report from Transparency Market Research titled Epileptic Anticonvulsants Market.

Factors such as highly developed health care infrastructure, high health care spending, high rate of awareness about epilepsy and related treatments and availability of skilled health care professionals to treat epilepsy are driving North American epileptic anticonvulsants market towards growth. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative region for epileptic anticonvulsants.

Some of the factors such as increasing health care spending, rapidly improving health care infrastructure and increasing government initiatives to offer improved health care facilities on the ground of rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region are likely to fuel the growth of epileptic anticonvulsants market.