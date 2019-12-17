Good news follows good for Axsome Therapeutics

On Monday, stock in New York, USA-based Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) finished the day around 70% higher, after the firm announced positive late-stage data for AXS-05, a novel NMDA receptor antagonist.
Axsome is developing the oral multimodal therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a condition which is thought to affect over 15 million people in the USA. The global market for therapies in this area is worth over $5 billion.
Data from the pivotal GEMINI study show the trial met the primary endpoint, with significantly improved symptoms of depression, compared with placebo, following a commonly-used scale.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze