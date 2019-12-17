Saturday 23 November 2024

Good news follows good for Axsome Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
17 December 2019
axsome_therapeutics_large

On Monday, stock in New York, USA-based Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) finished the day around 70% higher, after the firm announced positive late-stage data for AXS-05, a novel NMDA receptor antagonist.

Axsome is developing the oral multimodal therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a condition which is thought to affect over 15 million people in the USA. The global market for therapies in this area is worth over $5 billion.

Data from the pivotal GEMINI study show the trial met the primary endpoint, with significantly improved symptoms of depression, compared with placebo, following a commonly-used scale.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Axsome soars as narcolepsy drug meets goals
4 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Cost-effectiveness of Spravato can limit its uptake in MDD market
24 May 2019
Biotechnology
Axsome ends stellar year with data to support migraine filing
30 December 2019
Biotechnology
Axsome sees mixed top-line Ph III results with AXS-05 in TR depression
31 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze