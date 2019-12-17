Good news follows good for Axsome Therapeutics

On Monday, stock in New York, USA-based Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) finished the day around 70% higher, after the firm announced positive late-stage data for AXS-05, a novel NMDA receptor antagonist.

Axsome is developing the oral multimodal therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a condition which is thought to affect over 15 million people in the USA. The global market for therapies in this area is worth over $5 billion.

Data from the pivotal GEMINI study show the trial met the primary endpoint, with significantly improved symptoms of depression, compared with placebo, following a commonly-used scale.