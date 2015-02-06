Positive overall survival rates for GSK's Tafinlar/Mekinist combination

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced positive overall survival rates from the Phase III study of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib) in combination.

The COMBI-d study demonstrated a statistically-significant reduction in the risk of death for the Tafinlar/Mekinist combination compared to dabrafenib as a monotherapy in patients with BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive metastatic melanoma.

The safety profile was consistent with previous studies and no new safety concerns were observed.