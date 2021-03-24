GSK fires Moncef Slaoui from Galvani board

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), the majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronic, today announced the termination of Moncef Slaoui as chairman of the Galvani board of directors, effective immediately.

The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK. Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.

Dr Slaoui’s behaviors are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture, the UK pharma major stressed. The company expects everyone at GSK to behave in accordance with its values, especially its leaders where its standards are the highest. Sexual harassment and any abuse of leadership position are strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.