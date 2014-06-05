Gustave Roussy and AstraZeneca form joint oncology research alliance

The France-based Gustave Roussy comprehensive cancer center and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have entered into a joint strategic alliance focussed on early oncology drug development. The partners will develop a joint strategic collaboration plan that will be overseen by a joint steering committee.

As part of this strategic alliance, AstraZeneca will make its entire portfolio of innovative oncology molecules for preclinical, translational and early clinical studies available to Gustave Roussy, with the goal of targeting molecular aberrations that drive individual cancers via the modulation of critical cellular signalling pathways and deepening our understanding of how the patient's immune system interacts with cancer. The alliance will involve several parallel and inter-connected projects that will span preclinical, translational and clinical phases of drug development.

Latest collaboration adds to previous work together