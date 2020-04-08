GvHD market set to grow significantly in coming years

Industry analyst GlobalData has released research indicating that rapid growth in the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market is expected in the coming years.

Expansion in the market, which is expected to hit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2018 to 2028, will be driven by the launch of approved therapies demanding higher prices.

Novel products will likely garner significantly higher prices than the currently used off-label options, such as the current standard of care, corticosteroids.