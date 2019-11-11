GW secures British reimbursement for cannabis-based drugs

British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) has won a positive UK reimbursement decision for two of its medicines, Epidyolex (cannabidiol) and Sativex (nabiximols).

The decision means that, for the first time, a plant-derived cannabis-based medicine has been recommended for use by the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

Epidyolex is available as an adjunctive therapy for certain people with seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome.