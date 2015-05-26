Hemophilia treatments funding proposal for New Zealand

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal involving the funding of hemophilia treatments.

The treatments include recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII), recombinant factor IX (rFIX), recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa) and factor VIII inhibitor bypassing fraction. We have reached provisional agreements for the listing and supply of these treatments. It is seeking feedback on its proposal, with a closing date for submissions of June 15, 2015.

PHARMAC’s proposal is to continue funding of four hemophilia treatments, and to make changes to the funding rules. The four treatments are rFVIII, rFIX, rFVIIa and factor VIII inhibitor bypassing fraction.