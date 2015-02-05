HER-2 negative breast cancer market to quadruple by 2023, says GlobalData

The market value for therapeutics to treat HER2-negative breast cancer will increase more than fourfold between 2013 and 2023, says market research company GlobalData.

The company estimates it will increase from a value of $1.45 billion in 2013 to as much as $6.12 billion by 2023, as the treatment landscape moves away from chemotherapy to hormone therapies.

This growth is likely to occur primarily in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China, and will be at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The launch of several premium-priced products and their reimbursements are likely to drive this growth.