Sunday 24 November 2024

High hopes and valuations set the tone for biopharma in 2021

Pharmaceutical
10 December 2020
marketreportbig

COVID-19 will continue to be a defining issue for pharma and biotech companies in 2021, but overall, the sector will start the year from a position of strength, according to the Evaluate Vantage 2021 Preview, published today.

Sales of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to reach between $10-15 billion next year, and for now Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) mRNA-1237 is the favored candidate among equity analysts, despite BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) first mover advantage.

With many leading COVID-19 projects due to yield data next year, it should become clearer which companies will deliver clinically and commercially successful pandemic products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 5, 2021
7 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vantage's annual pharma and biotech preview explores what's in store for 2019
13 December 2018
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech's final analysis ups vaccine efficacy to 95%
18 November 2020
Biotechnology
A vaccine in a year? An insight into how the world's biggest pharma company is taking on the industry's ultimate challenge
3 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze