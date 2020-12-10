High hopes and valuations set the tone for biopharma in 2021

COVID-19 will continue to be a defining issue for pharma and biotech companies in 2021, but overall, the sector will start the year from a position of strength, according to the Evaluate Vantage 2021 Preview, published today.
Sales of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to reach between $10-15 billion next year, and for now Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) mRNA-1237 is the favored candidate among equity analysts, despite BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) first mover advantage.
With many leading COVID-19 projects due to yield data next year, it should become clearer which companies will deliver clinically and commercially successful pandemic products.
