Higher semaglutide dose fares well in Phase IIIb trial

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has announced headline results from the Phase IIIb SUSTAIN FORTE trial of once-weekly semaglutide in people with type 2 diabetes.
The trial compares a larger dose of the GLP-1 agonist with a combination of the approved 1mg dose plus metformin and/or sulfonylureas, in people who require treatment intensification.
Novo says the trial achieved its primary endpoint, by demonstrating a statistically-significant and superior reduction in blood sugar levels for the monotherapy group, at week 40.
