Gilead and Novo Nordisk's successful NASH trial

US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced encouraging results from a Phase II proof-of-concept trial of a cocktail of their liver disease candidates, under a 2019 collaboration.
The five-arm trial evaluated combinations of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, with Gilead’s investigational FXR agonist cilofexor and/or Gilead’s investigational ACC inhibitor firsocostat over 24 weeks in 108 people with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The results were presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX), November 13–16, 2020.
Gilead’s shares edged up 1% to $60.58, while Novo Nordisk dipped by a similar amount.
