ICER Draft Evidence Report on oral semaglutide mixed

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) on Wednesday released a Draft Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) oral semaglutide and other treatments for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The US medicines cost-effectiveness organization noted that that, while the semaglutide pill did a better job of preventing cardiovascular complications, itonly offers an “incremental benefit” in preventing adverse cardiac events when compared with products such as Jardiance (empagliflozin) from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Based on the current clinical evidence, with limited follow-up, and without knowing the eventual price for oral semaglutide, the ICER said it is unable to draw conclusions on its cost effectiveness with any certainty. The ultimate value of oral semaglutide will be determined by the price that is set by the manufacturer and its long-term effectiveness, it stated.