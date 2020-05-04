ICER weighs up billion-dollar question on remdesivir

How much should a potentially effective drug for COVID-19 cost?

That is the question weighed up by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) after the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use approval to Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) remdesivir.

The ICER has released the results of its initial analyses to inform public debate of pricing for remdesivir, and has come up with two alternative pricing paradigms for COVID-19 treatments.