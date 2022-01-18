Wednesday 19 November 2025

Increased final all cash offer of 925 pence per share for Clinigen

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2022
clinigen-big

After an early decline, shares of UK-headquartered pharma services and products company Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) closed unchanged at 898.00 pence yesterday, after the company agreed higher take-private bid from Triton Investment Management, via Triley Bidco.

Under the new terms, Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Clinigen at a price of 925 pence in cash per Clinigen Share, or £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion). The original offer announced in December last year was at a price of 883 pence per share in cash. Bidco announced that the increased final offer is final and will not be increased, except that Bidco reserves the right to revise the financial terms of the increased final offer if there is an announcement on or after the date hereof of an offer or a possible offer for Clinigen by a third party offeror or a potential offeror.

Increased final offer

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Clinigen buys Quantum Pharma, another British CSO, for £150 million
13 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Tax reform triggers influx of private capital in CMO sector
29 July 2021
Biotechnology
Clinigen and Amgen agree multi-product distribution deal
15 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Clinigen to acquire US rights to Proleukin
14 February 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze