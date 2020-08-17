Saturday 23 November 2024

India's drug controller declines Mylan's request

Pharmaceutical
17 August 2020

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has refused to grant permission to Netherlands-headquartered generics company Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) request to waive Phase III clinical trials for blockbuster hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir, in patients suffering with severe COVID-19.

Low-cost hepatitis C drugs sofosbuvir, marketed by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as Sovaldi, used in combination with daclatasvir, has shown promise in reducing the chance of death among hospitalized Covid patients.

Mylan had asked for Phase III human clinical trials to be waived, arguing that studies in Iran have shown that sofosbuvir used in combination with another hepatitis C drug, daclatasvir, lowered fever and improved breathing in 94% of hospitalized patients, versus 70% in the case of those who did not get the drug combination but availed of the standard care.

The Iranian study, based on three trials, was presented at the International AIDS Society Covid-19 scientific conference in July.

The combination of drugs also reportedly reduced mortality, according to the studies, as the death rate in patients who had been administered the combination was 5%, versus 20% in the control arm.

However, in response to Mylan's request for waiver of clinical trials, a note by the subject expert committee at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) states: “The committee recommended that the firm should conduct a Phase III clinical trial on Indian patients and accordingly Phase III clinical trial protocol should be submitted for review by the committee.”

The CDSCO is the apex body to regulate clinical trials in India and is headed by DCGI.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead gives up sofosbuvir patent protection in China
14 August 2018
Generics
Mylan and Teva make malaria drug pledges on COVID-19
20 March 2020
Biotechnology
Biocon gets DCGI nod for its itolizumab use in COVID-19 patients
13 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze