India's NPPA struggles to recover over 86% of overcharging demands

More than 86% of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's (NPPA) total demand for overcharging remains unrecovered from drug majors operating in India.
The NPPA, tasked with monitoring and controlling drug prices in the country, has been struggling to enforce ceiling prices, with several pharmaceutical companies allegedly overcharging for life-saving drugs.
As of September 2023, the NPPA reported 2,433 cases of overcharging dating back to 1979, amounting to a staggering $1.19 billion. Of this, only $165 million has been reclaimed by the authority, leaving $1.02 billion outstanding.
