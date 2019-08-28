Saturday 23 November 2024

Indian High Court revokes Novartis lung cancer drug patent

28 August 2019
A key cancer drug is set to get cheaper in India with the Delhi High Court revoking the patent on Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) ceritinib, marketed as Zykadia.

The Court suspended the earlier interim relief granted to Novartis, which had restrained the manufacture and sale of the generic version of the cancer drug by Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816).

It was only end-May the Delhi High Court had restrained Natco from carrying out any fresh manufacture of drugs comprising the API ceritinib, a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment.

