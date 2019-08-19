Indian High Court rules against Bayer on Nexavar and Xarelto API exports

The Delhi High Court has allowed Alembic Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 533573) and Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816) to export sorafenib, an active ingredient in German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) cancer drug Nexavar, and rivaroxaban, the API in its blood thinner medicine Xarelto, for research and development purposes. The patent for Nexavar and Xarelto is scheduled to end next year.

The decision is being construed as a major win for affordable medicines, as it will help develop generics in other countries, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

A Division Bench agreed with the majority findings of an earlier Single Judge Bench that allowed exports. The former case relates to a writ petition filed by Bayer seeking to seize the consignments for export of the anti-cancer drug Sorafenib tosylate, manufactured by Natco.