Innovative drug could help treat acute organ injury

A newly-inked licensing deal will see Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) pick up certain rights to ANG-3777 from San Francisco, USA Angion Biomedica.

The small molecule is designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), but with a much longer half-life.

Currently under development for the treatment of delayed graft function and cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury, the firms think it has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic addressing acute organ injury.