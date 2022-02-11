Ipsen to divest consumer health unit, focus on speciality care

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has reported annual revenues of 2.87 billion euros ($3.3 billion), falling just short of the FT consensus forecast of 2.9 billion euros.

The annual figure was up 10.7% from 2020, which saw sales of 2.6 billion euros. For the final quarter, Ipsen booked revenues of 791 million euros, up 14.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Net profit was up 24% in 2021, at 758 million euros, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of 9.09 euros.