Isis Pharmaceuticals receives first $7.5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca for ISIS-STAT3

US pharma company Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) has earned the first of two milestone payments from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for the advancement of ISIS-STAT3 in patients with advanced cancers.
The two payments come in instalments of $7.5 million, and the second will be awarded to Isis on the initiation of a Phase II study. Isis has completed a clinical study of ISIS-STAT3 in patients with advanced cancers, and results will be presented in an upcoming meeting.
The compound is currently being evaluated in advanced metastatic liver cancer, but AstraZeneca plans to initiate additional clinical studies.
