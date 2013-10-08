Janssen gains rights to Ph II hepatitis C candidate from GSK

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has acquired the investigational compound GSK2336805, an NS5a replication complex inhibitor in Phase II development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, from an affiliate of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
Janssen has acquired all rights to develop and commercialize GSK2336805, including in combination with other drugs. Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.
Plans Ph II study with simeprevir and TMC647055
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze