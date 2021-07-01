Jessamy Baird replaces Hugo Fry as MD of Sanofi UK

Market access strategist Jessamy Baird has been named the managing director of UK operations at French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Ms Baird is currently the company’s general manager for its UK and Irish General Medicines business, a post she will maintain and has held since May 2020.

She succeeds Hugo Fry, who has left Sanofi after 18 years. His next role has not yet been announced.