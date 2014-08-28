Jez Moulding named head of Sanofi's North American business

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has replaced its North American chief Anne Whitaker with Jez Moulding, who will be head of the region’s pharma business following a senior management role in Japan and Asia Pacific. Mr Moulding will oversee commercial operations across the business.

He has previously served in Sanofi positions across the UK, Europe, South Africa, Korea, Australia and Japan.

Peter Guenter, executive vice president of global commercial operations, said: "Jez brings 20 years of valuable experience to North America Pharmaceuticals that he gained within complex and dynamic markets. This experience will serve him well in the evolving U.S. and Canadian healthcare environments."