July & August 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

While July was quiet, August brought brisk business to the world of pharmaceutical M&A.

During the latter month, two of the industry's biggest names announced multi-billion dollar deals, with healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) throwing $6.5 billion at Momenta Pharmaceuticals and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) spending nearly $3.7 billion on Principia Biopharma.

Our table below details the deals done over the two-month period: