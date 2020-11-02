October 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced October's biggest deal with its $13.1 billion acquisition of USA-based drug developer MyoKardia (Nasdaq: MYOK).

BMS was not the only large company to reveal a sizeable acquisition in the month, with Germany's Bayer (BAYN: DE) spending big on US biotech Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (also known as AskBio), and Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Astellas (TYO: 4503) involved in smaller deals.

Our table below details the month's M&A activity in pharma: