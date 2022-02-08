Karyopharm tanks, as selinexor trial does not impress

US cancer-focussed firm Karyopharm Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KPTI) saw its shares plunge nearly 23% to $7.93 by mid-morning, despite the company releasing a bullish statement on a new trial of its already marketed drug Nexpovio/Xpovio (selinexor) as a treatment for endometrial cancer.

Karyopharm announced positive top-line results from the Phase III S elinexor I n ENDO metrial Cancer (SIENDO/ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055) study (n=263) evaluating the efficacy and safety of front-line maintenance therapy using selinexor, an oral medication, in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The SIENDO study met its primary endpoint of a statistically-significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo. Selinexor-treated patients had a median PFS of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for patients on placebo, representing an improvement of 50%, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.70 (p=0.0486), representing a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.