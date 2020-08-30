Look back at pharma news in the week to August 28, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s notable news included Vertex Pharmaceuticals receiving earlier-than-expected approval in Europe for its Kaftrio plus ivacaftor for multiple sclerosis. Also scoring European approval last week was GlaxoSmithKline’s Blenrep for multiple myeloma. The authorization by US President Donald Trump administration, via the Food and Drug Administration, of emergency use for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients has raised questions on the agency’s credibility. On the M&A front, Yumanity Therapeutics announced it is merging with Proteostasis, to leverage protein misfolding to advance programs for neurodegenerative diseases, including Yumanity’s Parkinson’s disease candidate YTX-7739.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze