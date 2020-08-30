Look back at pharma news in the week to August 28, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news included Vertex Pharmaceuticals receiving earlier-than-expected approval in Europe for its Kaftrio plus ivacaftor for multiple sclerosis. Also scoring European approval last week was GlaxoSmithKline’s Blenrep for multiple myeloma. The authorization by US President Donald Trump administration, via the Food and Drug Administration, of emergency use for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients has raised questions on the agency’s credibility. On the M&A front, Yumanity Therapeutics announced it is merging with Proteostasis, to leverage protein misfolding to advance programs for neurodegenerative diseases, including Yumanity’s Parkinson’s disease candidate YTX-7739.

Kaftrio gets early EU approval, launch will be bumpy given reimbursement processes