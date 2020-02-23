Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to February 21, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
23 February 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s news featured quite a lot relating to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, including that Sanofi’s vaccine division joining the band of drugmakers linking with the USA’s BARDA in attempts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Elsewhere on the research front, Incyte reported a second positive study for its Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in dermatitis, but Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted disappointing Phase II/III results for Austedo in Tourette’s syndrome. Regulatory news included Pfizer gaining European approval for its Vyndaqel in the rare condition ATTRR-CM, and BioMarin announced the US Food and Drug Administration had accepted its gene therapy ValRox for priority review.

Sanofi starts work on coronavirus vaccine, bring scale to global research effort

