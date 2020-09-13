Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to September 11, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
13 September 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last Friday Blueprint Medicines and partner Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for their lung cancer candidate Gavreto (pralsetinib). On the research front, Merck & Co released new data on a Phase III trial of its unexplained chronic cough drug gefapixant. Also of note, last Tuesday AstraZeneca announced a pause on all global clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with Oxford University, because of one serious side effect in a UK trial participant. This resulted in much speculation on the prospects not just for AZD1222 itself, but also other vaccines under development. The good news here is that on September 12, the UK’s medicines regulator decreed that it was safe to resume clinical trials of AZD1222.

Gavreto approved, shifting investment thesis to pipeline

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Blueprint Meds out-licenses pralsetinib for $775 million upfront
14 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Merck's gefapixant at 45mg hits main goal of Phase III trials for chronic cough
18 March 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca bags EC deal for 400 million AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine doses
14 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze