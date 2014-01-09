Lung cancer treatment takes another forward step in New Zealand

Improvements in lung cancer treatment are set to continue with a decision for New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC to extend funding for Tarceva (erlotinib), from Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) from January 1, 2014.
PHARMAC’s decision to widen access to erlotinib, to become a first-line treatment for lung cancer, follows a price reduction by the supplier Roche (The Pharma Letter December 9, 2013). From January 1, 2014, the price and subsidy for erlotinib tablets 100mg will be NZ$1,133 ($925) compared to current price and subsidy of NZ$3,100, and NZ$1,700 versus NZ$3,950 for the 150mg dosage.
Erlotinib and another similar drug gefitinib (Iressa), from UK drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) are tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that have changed the way aggressive lung cancer is treated, and improved the prospects of people diagnosed with lung cancer, PHARMAC noted. Erlotinib was the first TKI to be funded in 2010, and since then access has been improved and widened so that from 1 January 1, 2014, both erlotinib and gefitinib are funded for people who are newly diagnosed and who have not previously had platinum-based chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze