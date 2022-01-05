Wednesday 19 November 2025

Lynparza letdown for prostate cancer patients in England and Wales

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2022
In the UK, a negative reimbursement decision could limit the ability of prostate cancer patients to receive treatment with the PARP blocker Lynparza (olaparib).

The leading product of its kind, Lynparza is developed by British pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), in partnership with USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

While the therapy has been approved for NHS patients in Scotland, the decision would prevent people in England and Wales from being prescribed the drug routinely.

Companies featured in this story

