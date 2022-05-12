Merck on track in first quarter, moving out of pandemic phase

In line with most analysts’ expectations, Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has reported group sales of 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for the first quarter, an increase of 12.2%.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 2.02 euros, up 17.4% from the 1.72 euros reported in the same period of 2021.

Merck said it had secured high margins in all three of its business units, despite “challenging economic headwinds and increasing global uncertainty.”