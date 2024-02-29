MHRA publishes new guidance established meds assessment

Process changes for the assessment of established medicines have been published by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in new guidance which will come into effect on Friday March1, 2024.
The changes will enable the agency to assess applications more efficiently, helping to ensure a smoother and more rapid approvals process for applicants.
At the heart of the changes are a ‘technical completeness check’ designed to ensure that the MHRA has all the necessary information to proceed with its assessment at the start of its review.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze