More data build case for Evrysdi in spinal muscular atrophy

Basel-based pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced new interim data from two studies of Evrysdi (risdiplam), JEWELFISH and RAINBOWFISH.

Marketed in the USA by Roche subsidiary Genentech, Evrysdi is the first at-home, orally administered treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children two months and older.

Results from the FIREFISH study were used to support approval in the USA for infants with Type 1 SMA, in August 2020.