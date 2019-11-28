Saturday 23 November 2024

Neuraxpharm expands Southern European presence with move into Portugal

Pharmaceutical
28 November 2019
Germany-headquartered central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm Group today announced the expansion of its operations in Southern Europe with the launch of Neuraxpharm Portugal. Based in Lisbon, Neuraxpharm Portugal will be part of the company’s Southern European Region that comprises Italy, Spain and now Portugal.

Neuraxpharm aims to build its position as a CNS specialist in Portugal offering its wide portfolio of branded and consumer healthcare products in the Portuguese market for the first time. Neuraxpharm will leverage its industry networks and CNS expertise to make its extensive portfolio available to patients. The company is planning the first commercial launch in December this year with a probiotic product.

Javier Mercadé, general manager of Italy and Spain, was appointed head of Southern Region earlier this year, which will include Spain, Italy and Portugal. Neuraxpharm also announced the appointment of Teng Dias as commercial director of the Portugal business.

