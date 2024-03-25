New oral ITP medicine could be an option for children

Biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Sobi (STO: SOBI) has announced positive results from the AVA-PED-301 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Doptelet (avatrombopag).
The company is testing Doptelet for the treatment of certain children with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune disorder characterized by low numbers of platelets, leading to bruising and an increased risk of bleeding.
Sobi is looking to broaden the label for its medicine, which was first approved by the US regulator for certain adults with ITP in 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
