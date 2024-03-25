Monday 29 September 2025

New oral ITP medicine could be an option for children

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2024
sobi_large

Biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Sobi (STO: SOBI) has announced positive results from the AVA-PED-301 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Doptelet (avatrombopag).

The company is testing Doptelet for the treatment of certain children with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune disorder characterized by low numbers of platelets, leading to bruising and an increased risk of bleeding.

Sobi is looking to broaden the label for its medicine, which was first approved by the US regulator for certain adults with ITP in 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE recommends Sobi’s Zynlonta
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
Sobi and Handok establish JV for rare disease business in South Korea
13 February 2024
Biotechnology
Sobi rises on strong 3rd-qtr 2023 revenue and solid performance
30 October 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze